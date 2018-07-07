Power restored in Reedley after more than 2,000 customers affected

Power was restored in Reedley after the Pacific Gas & Electric Company reported Saturday afternoon that an outage left more than 2,000 customer without power on a day when temperatures climbed over 100 degrees.
The outage was reported just after 4 p.m. The power company did not know what caused the outage but reported that crews were sent to work on restoring service.
The outage affected the west and downtown areas of Reedley, including Reedley College. PG&E said 2,241 customers were left without power. By 8 p.m., the company no longer reported the outage.
Comments