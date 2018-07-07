2-year-old shoots himself in head in northwest Fresno home

A 2-year-old boy was rushed to Valley Children's Hospital after accidentally shooting himself in the head Saturday afternoon at a northwest Fresno home, police said.
Lt. Rob Beckwith said the boy was breathing when he was taken to Valley Children's, where he was listed in critical condition. Beckwith said the father's fiancee and a friend were the two people home at the time of the shooting. Nobody else was injured.
At the home near Churchill Avenue and Audubon Drive, Sgt. Walter Boston said the shooting incident happened just before 1 p.m.
Police were initially unsure of the circumstances that led up to the shooting, including how the boy got the gun. Boston said investigators were expected to be at the home, at the hospital and at police headquarters in downtown for much of the rest of the day piecing events together. Police tape surrounded the home.
Boston did not disclose who owned the gun.
