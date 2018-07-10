CrossCity Church members go on the road to get kids back on the road

Members from CrossCity Christian Church of Fresno, through their Bike Masters outreach ministries, partnered with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office Activities League to lend a hand for free, much-needed repairs to local kids' bikes Tuesday in San Joaquin.
Church members lent their expertise and time doing repairs on well-worn bikes. They worked on tires, chains, seat replacements and long-overdue maintenance.
Bike Masters puts on these clinics in low-income communities to help get kids back on the road during their summer vacation.
