CrossCity Church members go on the road to get kids back on the road

July 10, 2018 04:22 PM

Members from CrossCity Christian Church of Fresno, through their Bike Masters outreach ministries, partnered with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office Activities League to lend a hand for free, much-needed repairs to local kids' bikes Tuesday in San Joaquin.

Church members lent their expertise and time doing repairs on well-worn bikes. They worked on tires, chains, seat replacements and long-overdue maintenance.

Bike Masters puts on these clinics in low-income communities to help get kids back on the road during their summer vacation.

