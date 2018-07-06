Fresno County reports first West Nile virus infection of mosquito season

The first positive case of West Nile virus in Fresno County in 2018 has been confirmed, health officials said Friday.
County health officials said the infected individual, who was older than 65, was not hospitalized but had body aches, shortness of breath, headache and fatigue. No other information about the person was given for confidentiality reasons.
So far this year, California has had nine people infected and no deaths.. In2017, a total of 553 cases with 44 deaths were reported in California, while Fresno County reported 14 cases and no deaths.
"Confirmation of this case is a strong reminder that everyone should increase efforts to protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites," said Dr. Ken Bird, Fresno County Health Officer.
Most people who are bitten by an infected mosquito do not become ill. Some, however, develop a fever and other flu-like symptoms, but recover completely. A small percentage of infections cause serious, sometimes fatal illness.
The same mosquito that can cause West Nile virus also can cause St. Louis Encephalitis and mosquitoes carrying that virus have been trapped in Fresno recently.
To reduce the risk of mosquito bites, health officials advise people to take the following precautions: Apply insect repellents that contain DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535; have tight-fitting screens on doors and windows; eliminate standing water and containers that can hold water from around the home.
Poorly maintained swimming pools are breeding grounds for mosquitoes and residents can report them to mosquito abatement districts.
More information about preventing mosquito bites is available at the Fresno County Department of Public Health website.
Dead birds can be an indication of West Nile activity in a neighborhood. To report dead birds and dead tree squirrels, visit the California Department of Public Health website or call 877-968-2473.
Comments