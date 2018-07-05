Golf course fire causes heartburn at Tulare farm show grounds

A fire that consumed a large pile of debris on the golf course next to the showgrounds of the International Agri-Center in Tulare caused a little heartburn on the Fourth of July.
But the Agri-Center, home of the annual World Ag Expo, sustained no damage. The blaze was next to an open area of dirt used for farm show parking and never threatened any buildings, the Agri-Center said.
The fire started about 9 p.m. in a pile of tree limbs and other material in a corner of the Tulare Golf Course, the Tulare Fire Department said.
Firefighters got it under control but it was still smoldering as of Thursday afternoon, Capt. Pat Doyle said. The fire is expected to burn itself out in a day or two, he said. The cause is not determined, he said.
The main problem with the fire was that the debris included railroad ties that caught fire under power lines crossing the area, Doyle said. "We extinguished that," he said.
There was also a "decent breeze" fanning the flames, Doyle said. As a result, firefighters spent several hours at the fire.
The golf course experienced no damage, said pro shop employee Robert Nava.
