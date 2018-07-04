Apartment destroyed by fire, police hustle to get everyone evacuated

An apartment in southeast Fresno was destroyed in a fire on the Fourth of July.
Fresno Fire spokesman Robert Castillo said the cause is under investigation but it's not believed to be fireworks-related. One person was evaluated by medical personnel for smoke inhalation but no injuries were reported.
Fresno police were first on the scene about 7:45 p.m. and began evacuating people from the apartment on Mono Avenue between Ninth and Tenth streets. The second-floor apartment was completely engulfed.
Crews numbering nearly 30 firefighters arrived shortly afterward.
It is unknown how many people have been displaced by the fire.
Castillo said it was the third fire of the day for the department.
