A woman died after a car hit her car from behind. The other driver ran away, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run accident that happened Wednesday morning east of Dinuba in Tulare County.
Sgt. Ryan Pedersen said that a driver in a gray 2011 Chevy Malibu struck a red 2005 Toyota Matrix from behind around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and the driver of the Chevy Malibe fled the scene. The impact of the crash left a woman passenger pinned in the Toyota Matrix when that car struck a pole, Pedersen said. The woman died at the scene.
The crash happened on Avenue 408, just east of Road 104, as the driver in the Chevy Malibu and the women in the Toyota Matrix drove west on Avenue 408. The CHP said the driver of the Chevy Malibu was driving above the speed limit when it struck the Toyota Matrix. The driver of the Toyota Matrix, identified by the CHP as Jennifer Magana, suffered major injuries, including a broken leg and internal damages. Magana was flown to Community Regional Medical Center, according to Pedersen.
Pedersen added that the driver of the Chevy Malibu who ran from the crash scene may have been picked up by another car. The identity of that person is unknown.
Pedersen said everyone involved did appear to be wearing seat belts and it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments