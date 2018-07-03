Fresno police confirmed a man died after being struck by a train traveling northbound near Chukchansi Park on Tulare and H streets at 8 p.m. Police say he was possibly a homeless man in is early to mid 40s.
Man dies in train collision near Chukchansi Park

By Jessica Johnson

July 03, 2018 08:58 PM

Fresno police confirm one man is dead after he was struck by a train traveling northbound near Tulare and H streets -- just a street over from Chukchansi Park.

Lt. Carl McKnight says officers responded to the scene around 8 p.m. and found a unidentified deceased male in his early to mid 40s.

The train's engineer gave warning signals, but the man, who McKnight believes is homeless, did not listen to the signals and was hit.

He says this area is common for homeless to cross and often, sleep, and added that there are beds up and down the railway.

On average, police get calls regarding train versus pedestrian or vehicle at least 3 to 4 times a month, McKnight says.

It is unknown the speed the train was traveling. The area is closed off to vehicles for ongoing construction.

