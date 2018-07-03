Selma man killed in a boating accident is a 'tragic loss to the community'

During his spare time, Selma man Jesse Moya always found different ways to give back to his community.
He used his carpentry skills to do free drywall work for a local Mexican restaurant.
He helped a single mom move across town.
He was the type of person who would pull over to help someone change out a flat tire, his family said.
But now the city of Selma is feeling the loss of Moya after he died in a boating accident Sunday on the Kings River.
Mr. Moya was 53.
"My uncle was an amazing man," said one of Moya's nieces, who wished not to be identified.
Exact details of what led to Moya's death remain under investigation. Mr. Moya died after two boats collided.
It was on the river that Mr. Moya most enjoyed spending his time.
His family said he loved the freedom and camaraderie that came with being on the water.
He bought his first boat while in his 20s.
"He died doing what he loved," she said. Moya was on the river with family members at least four other times the week before his death.
When he wasn't enjoying time on the river, Mr. Moya was a union carpenter who often did pro bono work around Selma.
He almost always left a good impression.
Mr. Moya's niece pointed out how he has more than 1,000 Facebook friends, and many have reached out to their family with photos and memories about her uncle's impact on their lives.
The Mexican restaurant that Mr. Moya provided free drywall work has even offered to cater his services as appreciation.
On the day of his death, Mr. Moya was with his best friend of more than 40 years.
His niece says the family does not wish to press charges and added Mr. Moya's son, Jesse Moya III, who lives in Texas, called the Tulare County District Attorney's Office to ask that no charges be filed.
The family is not sure what charges may be filed on their behalf, or against who, but they would like to move forward from the loss. They believe a legal battle will only make things harder on the grieving family.
His niece said witnesses stated the boat that collided into her uncle's boat had gone airborne, hit Mr. Moya and clipped his best friend.
Her uncle was dead on impact, she added, and that the coroner's office confirmed Mr. Moya's death was from blunt force trauma.
Mr. Moya is survived by his one son, two brothers and three sisters.
The family has a GoFundMe account set up to help with the cost of the services to honor Mr. Moya.
Comments