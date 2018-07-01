Fatal two-vehicle crash reported in Selma area

California Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash Sunday afternoon in the Selma area at South Bethel and East Rose avenues.
The report of the collision involving two vehicles was posted on the CHP online traffic log at 1:41 p.m
Details are preliminary, but Fresno County Sheriff's Office deputies say two people were possibly killed from the collision.
The cars involved are reportedly a blue Honda and a unknown 4-door vehicle. One of them overturned into the front yard of a home, the traffic log says.
The report said one of the cars has an impact on the driver's side, the driver was still inside the vehicle and there was a child bleeding as well.
The coroner was called to the scene at 2:20 pm. It is unknown who sustained the fatal injuries.
The avenues near the accident will be closed throughout the afternoon as CHP investigates the collision.
CHP could not be reached for immediate comment.
