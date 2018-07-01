Condo fire leaves 16 people without a home in southeast Fresno

No injuries were reported in a condominium structure fire early Sunday morning in southeast Fresno that displaced 16 people.
The cause is under investigation.
Fresno Fire Department responded to reports of a grass fire at 4846 E. Huntington Blvd. around 2:20 a.m. Sunday in southeast Fresno. The fire had started in a nearby grass area and moved quickly to a fence, then to the building, which was dangerously close to collapsing.
When firefighters arrived, the fire had already spread quickly to the building, said department spokesman Robert Castillo.
It took about 45 minutes to put out the blaze. Twelve children and four adults were displaced by the fire, Castillo reported.
Although the cost of damage is unknown, Castillo says it is "significant" due to the loss of belongings and the structure.
A total of 36 firefighters responded to the scene.
Comments