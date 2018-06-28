Family heartbroken over 'senseless act' that killed Edison grad camping with daughters

The family of an former Edison High School valedictorian who was shot to death while camping with his daughters spoke out this week about his shocking death.
Tristan Beaudette, a valedictorian in the Edison Class of 2000, died after he was shot in the head while camping last week with his two young girls at the Malibu Creek State Park in Calabasas.
Mr. Beaudette was 35.
"We are heartbroken by the loss of our beloved friend, husband, and father, Tristan Beaudette, whose life was tragically cut short by a senseless act of gun violence while on a camping trip with his two young daughters," the statement read. "The grief and trauma this loss has caused our close-knit family is indescribable.
"Tristan was universally admired by his friends and family."
Lt. Rodney Moore told the Los Angeles Times that police believe Mr. Beaudette was shot in a tent while sleeping next to his two daughters, ages 2 and 4. The children were not hurt in the shooting.
Mr. Beaudette and his daughters had gone camping that night to give his wife, a doctor, a quiet night to herself so she could study for an exam.
"Tristan was happiest out in nature, and spent every chance he could hiking, biking, snowboarding and camping with his family," the family's statement further read. "Married to his high school sweetheart, Tristan was a supportive and generous husband, a full partner in every sense of the word."
Mr Beaudette, who lived in Irvine, was identified as a scientist who worked for a pharmaceutical company.
The family was planning to move to the Bay Area for new jobs, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the Beaudette family.
No arrests have been made. Detectives have not provided information about a suspect or motive.
As a teen, the valedictorian at Edison also competed for Computech Middle School at the Science Olympiad in 1997 and took first place in the Bio-Processing Lab.
"You were taken from us far too early, doing something you loved with the girls you adored," the GoFundMe page stated. "You will be so dearly missed. May you rest in peace."
