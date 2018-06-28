If you live in this Valley city, boil your water. E-coli was found, officials say

Residents in Huron have been ordered to boil their water after the E-coli bacteria was found in the water system this week, officials announced Thursday.
A notice sent to Huron residents said the E-coli bacteria was found in the water supply on Wednesday during a routine test, according to the city's utility contract manager, Dan DeMoss. Residents should boil their water for at least one minute if they plan to drink it or cook with it, DeMoss said.
The city is providing free bottled water to residents at city hall at 36311 Lassen Ave. Water will be provided until the city's water system tests safely.
The notice to Huron residents said E-coli is usually found in water if it becomes contaminated with human or animal waste. DeMoss said Thursday that officials in Huron are not sure what may have caused the water contamination.
Representatives from the California State Water Resources Control Board were in Huron to assist with the testing. DeMoss also said the Fresno County Environmental Health office has also been contacted.
Short-term effects of E-coli are diarrhea, cramps, nausea and headaches, according to the notice. Babies, young children and older residents may be at a higher risk if they consume contaminated water.
DeMoss said the water in Huron was being tested again Thursday and expected to give an all clear by the weekend. Results are usually available within 24 hours, he added.
Comments