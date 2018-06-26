Family friend attempts to rescue 7-month-old from Kaweah River. Both in critical condition

A 7-month-old baby boy and family friend are in critical condition after falling into the Kaweah River in Woodlake just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A Visalia family was river rafting near Road 212 when the baby fell into the water and began to go downstream, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office said. The family soon lost sight of the baby and called 911.
A 37-year-old family friend then found the baby in the water and handed the child to family members, who performed CPR. The sheriff's office said a 7-year-old boy assisted the baby's mother in resuscitating the baby.
Woodlake police arrived and assisted with CPR, but then the family friend was overcome by water and needed to be rescued as well.
Both victims were taken to the hospital and are in critical condition. The child will be transported to Valley Children's Hospital for further treatment.
Detectives will be on the scene conducting an investigation.
