Bicyclist crashes near Huntington Lake, airlifted to nearby hospital for serious injuries

A bicyclist was airlifted to a hospital Saturday after suffering major injuries while on a bike ride near Huntington Lake.
A Fresno County Sheriff's Office official said the incident happened around 11 a.m. The unidentified bicyclist was examined by EMS at the scene and the injuries were so serious that they requested a Life Flight helicopter to get the victim to the nearest hospital.
California Highway Patrol said officers are still on the scene and the cause is unknown.
The region is a popular spot for serious bicyclists, many of whom are training for the 42nd annual Climb to Kaiser ride set for July 7.
This story will be updated.
