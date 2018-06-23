Rhonda Murphy tries goat training for a good cause

Personal trainer Rhonda Murphy let her northeast Fresno facility go to the goats Saturday morning for a good cause.
RhoFit Personal Training's first-ever goat yoga class was a fundraiser for the Central California Animal Disaster Team.
Murphy said she brought in 13 goats in a car from Kingsburg to her shop on Bullard Avenue near First Street. They were put in a makeshift "corral" with yoga mats and intermingled among yoga class students.
"We're trying to just have some fun," Murphy said. "I just like to see people smile."
Central California Animal Disaster Team is a nonprofit that specializes in helping with temporary shelter for pets, most often those displaced by wildfires.
