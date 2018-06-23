Goat yoga class mixes fun, exercise and a good cause

Thirteen goats were dropped off at RhoFit Personal Training in Fresno to make doing yoga fun while also raising money for the Central California Animal Disaster Team on Saturday.
By
Up Next
Thirteen goats were dropped off at RhoFit Personal Training in Fresno to make doing yoga fun while also raising money for the Central California Animal Disaster Team on Saturday.
By

Local

Rhonda Murphy tries goat training for a good cause

Fresno Bee Staff

June 23, 2018 11:07 AM

Personal trainer Rhonda Murphy let her northeast Fresno facility go to the goats Saturday morning for a good cause.

RhoFit Personal Training's first-ever goat yoga class was a fundraiser for the Central California Animal Disaster Team.

Murphy said she brought in 13 goats in a car from Kingsburg to her shop on Bullard Avenue near First Street. They were put in a makeshift "corral" with yoga mats and intermingled among yoga class students.

"We're trying to just have some fun," Murphy said. "I just like to see people smile."

Central California Animal Disaster Team is a nonprofit that specializes in helping with temporary shelter for pets, most often those displaced by wildfires.

  Comments  