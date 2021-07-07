Fresno city workers average $25K more per year than most of us. See what top cops earned

Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall, shown at a December 2020 press conference, was the highest-paid City of Fresno employee last year, according to payroll data. Hall has since retired. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

The Bee has compiled a searchable database where you can look up the salary and compensation data for employees of the city of Fresno from 2018 through 2020. Use the tool below to search by year, by department and employee last name.

The city of Fresno had nearly 4,300 people on its payroll in 2020, and collectively they were paid a total of more than $298 million in wages and overtime.

By the time benefits such as contributions for retirement contributions and health insurance are added in, the total compensation expense to the city and its myriad departments added up to more than $343 million.

The median pay for Fresno’s city workers last year works out to about $66,600. That’s the midpoint at which half of the city’s employees were paid more – much more, in some cases – and half were paid less. By contrast, the median pay for full-time, year-round employees among all residents of Fresno was about $42,000 a year.

More than 1,000 city employees had wages, overtime and other pay that added up to more than $100,000 last year.

Police Chief Andy Hall, now retired from the Fresno Police Department, was the highest-paid city employee in 2020, making a total of almost $278,642 in regular salary and other pay.

Salary and other wages for Hall’s deputy chiefs also put them at more than $200,000 last year: $216,660 for Patrick Farmer; $214,336 for Michael Reid; and $202,563 for Phillip Cooley.

Coming close to that level of total pay was Sgt. Chris Serrano, whose wages came in at just under $199,000 – including almost $75,000 in overtime last year. Serrano was among eight members of the Fresno Police Department who earned at least $50,000 last year in overtime pay.