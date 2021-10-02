How many of your neighbors are vaccinated? Find out by using our new online tool

Syringes filled with doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination are ready to be administered. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Data from the California Department of Public Health shows that significant disparities exist among communities and neighborhoods when it comes to vaccination rates against COVID-19 in Fresno County and neighboring counties in the central San Joaquin Valley.

Some ZIP code areas in the four-county region – Fresno, Kings, Madera and Tulare counties – have as many as 80% or more of eligible residents ages 12 and older who are now fully vaccinated with either one shot of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of the vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

Other areas of the Valley, however, lag far behind in the percentage of vaccinated residents; in fact, in some ZIP codes more than half of vaccine-eligible residents have yet to get even one shot against the coronavirus.

Explore the interactive maps below to see vaccination rates in your community or ZIP code in Fresno County and the wider four-county region.

