COVID vaccine booster updates: Who can get a shot? Where is it available in California?

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended groups that can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster. The agency is citing studies that show the vaccine’s reduced protection over time for certain people against mild to moderate disease.

This comes after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for people that are high risk or are 65 years and older.

Individuals 65 years and older can now receive a Pfizer booster shot if they got their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months earlier. Residents 18 and older who live in long-term care facilities, and people 50 to 64 years old with health conditions can also get the Pfizer booster.

In August, third doses were authorized by the FDA and recommended by the CDC for individuals that have moderately to severely compromised immune systems. These groups can get the third shot at least 28 days after their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Initially, U.S. health officials had announced a plan to make booster shots available for all Americans this fall. However, scientists and medical experts have raised concerns over whether boosters are necessary for the general public, stating there is not enough data available.

Here is a guide with the latest information regarding coronavirus vaccine supplemental shots.

Who can get a Pfizer booster shot right now?

The CDC recommends that individuals should get a Pfizer booster shot if they completed the two initial Pfizer doses at least six months prior and are:

65 years and older

18 years and older and reside in long-term care facilities

50 to 64 years old with an underlying medical condition

Underlying medical conditions, according to the CDC, include cancer, chronic kidney disease, dementia, obesity, pregnancy, diabetes, liver disease, stroke and smoking.

The agency also recommends a second set of groups who may get the Pfizer booster, depending on their individual benefits and risks. This includes the following individuals that are:

18 to 49 years old and have an underlying medical condition

18 to 64 years old and have a high risk of being exposed to the virus or transmitting it because of their job or institutional setting.

Some occupations that pose an increased risk for virus exposure and transmission that the CDC listed include first responders and health care workers. Individuals that work in food and agriculture, manufacturing, corrections, the U.S. Postal Service, education, day cares, public transit and grocery stores are also considered high risk.

These groups must receive their second Pfizer shot at least six months earlier before getting the booster. The agency noted on their website that this recommendation may change, pending incoming data.

What if I am immunocompromised?

Since August, moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals 12 years and older who received Pfizer or those 18 years and older who got Moderna for their two initial doses can receive a third shot of their respective vaccine.

If you do not have a weak immune system, then you will need to follow the booster vaccine guidance set by the CDC, as mentioned above.

According to the CDC website, moderately to severely immunocompromised people include those that:

Are undergoing active cancer treatment due to tumors or blood cancers

Have advanced or untreated HIV infection

Had an organ transplant and is currently under medication to suppress their immune system

Have moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency

You should discuss with your healthcare provider to determine if an additional dose is necessary for your medical condition.

If I’m not in any of the recommended groups, when can I get a booster?

More populations may need to get a booster in the future, but the specific time frame of when it’ll be necessary depends on available data.

Medical experts are currently reviewing data regarding variants, such as the Delta variant, and how effective vaccines are for diverse groups of people.

When can I sign up for the booster? And where can I get the shot?

People can now sign up for the booster or their third dose on the Walgreens website, the CVS website or by calling their local pharmacy. California residents can also sign up for their third dose on the state’s scheduling system.

Individuals in the Sacramento area can schedule their third shot at the UC, Davis Health website. Remember to bring your COVID vaccination card so that the provider can update your records.

Is it called the third shot or booster?

The difference between the two terms depends on who is receiving the vaccine.

“The third shots for immunocompromised patients are simply referred to as ‘third shots’” because these individuals didn’t have the adequate immune response from their first two doses, a representative from University of California, Davis Health said.

The booster shot is for the general public and is called a “booster” because it will “boost” immunity.

Are the boosters the same as the vaccine? Will the boosters have new ingredients to fight the Delta variant?

The third dose and booster contain the same dosage and ingredients as the COVID vaccine.

While vaccine manufacturers are working on updating the vaccines to address COVID-19 variants, there is no sufficient data yet on their efficacy, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Can I get the Pfizer booster if I got the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccine?

Booster shot roll out for the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccine are still pending data. This means, at this time, only those who received the Pfizer vaccine can get the Pfizer booster shot.

The FDA’s authorization and CDC recommendation for third doses for the Moderna vaccine only apply to immunocompromised individuals. Therefore, only those with weakened immune systems can get the third Moderna shot. All other groups must wait for authorization from the CDC and FDA.

I have a weak immune system and I received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. What do I do?

Right now, the CDC states on its website, there isn’t enough data on whether an extra dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will improve antibody response for those who got the vaccine and are immunocompromised.

Are there side effects or risks associated with the third shot?

The CDC states that the symptoms of the third dose were similar to the ones people experienced from the two-shot series.

This includes mild to moderate side effects, such as fatigue and soreness. The agency notes that serious side effects may occur, but are rare.

If I don’t get the booster, am I still considered “fully vaccinated?”

You don’t need the booster to be considered fully vaccinated. Individuals are fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients are fully vaccinated after their single dose.