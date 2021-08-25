Booster shot of J&J COVID vaccine significantly increases protection, data show

File photo, boxes stand next vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. AP

People who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine would benefit from a second shot, or booster, of the same vaccine about eight months later to strengthen protection against the virus, according to new data the company released Wednesday.

Laboratory study results showed a J&J booster shot increased the level of antibodies nine-fold in those who had already received the vaccine compared to the level of antibodies a person has one month after receiving the first dose.

Earlier data from the company found a single dose already generates adequate protection against COVID-19 for at least eight months after vaccination, but as more dangerous versions of the coronavirus spread, including the delta variant, the developers have acknowledged the need for extra protection to combat any waning immunity.

“We look forward to discussing with public health officials a potential strategy for our Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, boosting eight months or longer after the primary single-dose vaccination,” Dr. Mathai Mammen, global head of Janssen Research & Development, said in a statement.