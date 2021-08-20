Coronavirus

More than 2,300 new COVID cases in Fresno this week as delta spreads. Here’s the latest data

New coronavirus cases continue to mount in Fresno County this week, with state and county health officials reporting more than 2,300 from Sunday through Friday.

Those were among the more than 4,800 cases reported this week across the six-county central San Joaquin Valley – Fresno, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced and Tulare counties.

Both represent the largest number of weekly cases since early February. That’s when the Valley was on a downward slope from a winter surge in December and January.

Friday’s updates from the region’s counties included:

Coronavirus: Latest news

The region’s totals to date are 242,351 confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past 18 months, including 3,630 fatalities.

Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County’s interim health officer, said Friday that the county’s case totals include 347 laboratory-confirmed cases of the delta variant, a highly contagious strain that emerged last fall in India and has rapidly made its way around the world.

But, Vohra added, that number is almost certainly a “vast undercount” because of limitations in the number of positive coronavirus tests that are submitted to state health laboratories for the genomic sequencing needed to track which variant is responsible for an infection.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control estimates that the delta variant is estimated to be related to more than 99% of new COVID-19 infections in the U.S. over the first two weeks of August. Limited testing of postive coronavirus tests in California indicates that more than 98% of new infections in California are from the delta variant.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 also climbed in Fresno County and Valleywide to levels not seen since February. As of Thursday, there were 358 patients with confirmed or suspected coronavirus infections in hospitals across Fresno County, compared to 95 a month earlier. That includes 68 COVID patients sick enough to require treatment in intensive-care units in the county.

Valleywide, the number of inpatient hospitalizations for coronavirus was 638 on Thursday, including both confirmed and suspected cases. Of those, 114 were being treated in intensive-care units across the six-county region.

