More Delta variant cases of COVID confirmed in Fresno, Valley. Numbers expected to rise

At least 43 cases of the fast-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Fresno County and neighboring counties, prompting concern among health officials about the large number of people who remain unvaccinated against coronavirus in the central San Joaquin Valley.

So far, the largest number of cases of the Delta, or B.1.617.2, variant in the region is in Fresno County, where genomic sequencing of COVID-19 test samples has revealed 19 cases as of Friday, according to Dr. Rais Vohra, interim health officer for the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

That’s almost half of the confirmed Delta cases in the region to date.

Sixteen cases have been identified in Madera County, while eight have arisen in Tulare County, including seven this week. No cases have been reported in Kings County.

In Fresno County, Vohra said Friday that the tally of Delta strain cases is likely to be significantly undercounted because the genomic sequencing is delayed by two to three weeks, and only a small proportion of coronavirus tests are subjected to genomic sequencing to determine what strain is involved.

“We don’t know how many there are today,” Vohra said. “We expect this number to bloom because that’s what it’s been doing across the country and around the world.”

The Delta variant surfaced in India last winter and has since spread globally.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reports that the strain is more readily transmitted from person to person than other forms of COVID-19, and is potentially more resistant to vaccines and to treatment by monoclonal antibodies. In early May, the Delta variant accounted for about 1.3% of new coronavirus cases being reported nationally. By early June, that proportion had increased to 10%, and to more than 26% by mid-June.

Across California, Nevada and Arizona, the CDC estimates that the Delta variant represents more than 38% of new cases. The California Department of Public Health reported 634 cases in the state as of June 30.