Merced County finally breaks into state’s orange COVID reopening tier

Fresno County and most of its neighboring counties in the central San Joaquin Valley maintained their places in California’s color-coded system for lifting business restrictions established to blunt the spread of COVID-19 across the state.

Merced County, which spent the past five weeks in the second-most restrictive level of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, finally was promoted Tuesday from red Tier 2 into orange Tier 3, joining four other Valley in being able to allow more businesses to reopen or expand their capacity. The latest tier assignments were posted Tuesday morning by the state Department of Public Health.

Mariposa County advanced into yellow Tier 4, the least restrictive tier representing “minimal” spread of the virus.

The new statuses for Merced and Mariposa counties officially take effect on Wednesday.

Now five Valley counties – Fresno, Kings, Madera Merced and Tulare – reside in the orange tier, which represents “moderate” spread of coronavirus within the community based on the rate of new cases and percentages of people testing positive for the virus in the week ending May 15.

It’s appearing less likely that any other Valley counties will advance into yellow Tier 4 – the least restrictive level representing “minimal” viral transmission – before June 15, when California lifts its reopening blueprint and the tier system and relaxes other safety requirements such as requiring face masks in many settings.

