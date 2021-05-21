Woman spits at restaurant workers, CA video shows. They say it was about face masks

A woman was seen on video spitting at Umai Savory Dogs restaurant workers in San Jose, California. Tiktok

A woman spit at restaurant employees in California, a video shows, after workers said she was asked to wear a mask.

The video, which was posted on TikTok, shows a woman standing in front of a Plexiglass barrier at the cash register before leaning in and spitting and then walking out.

The caption of the video states “just because the staff politely asked her to put on her mask.”

Kristine Nguyen, who was working at Umai Savory Hot Dogs in San Jose on Tuesday when the incident occurred, said she called police but the woman was gone by the time they arrived, NBC Bay Area reported.

“She was like ‘No, I have the right not to wear a mask,’” Nguyen said. “So, I pointed at our window which has a mask saying face masks required upon entry and at that point she got frustrated and spit at the screen protector.”

Nguyen said her co-workers said that the woman has come to the restaurant in the past and spit at other employees two different times, according to KRON4.

“I think it was completely disrespectful for her not to abide by our rules,” Nguyen said, according to the station. “It did scare me because she just left and we never got a hold of her, so we don’t know where she is at this exact moment.”

Andrew Lam, who also works at the restaurant, said the staff had asked the woman “politely” to wear a mask, KPIX reported.

“Nobody wants to get spit on. It’s not a pleasant thing,” Lam said.

The woman reportedly spit at the window of Tastea, a coffee and tea shop, nearby and at the Wells Fargo later that day, according to the station.

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention announced in their updated guidance last week that vaccinated Americans don’t have to wear masks in most situations, including indoor settings.

California is keeping its mandate requiring face coverings until June 15.