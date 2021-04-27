California releases new COVID county tiers. Where does Fresno rank on reopening scale?

Fresno County entered its second week in the second-least restrictive level of California’s color-coded program for reopening businesses and activities from broad measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Data released Tuesday by the state Department of Public Health showed Fresno County, as well as neighboring Kings, Mariposa and Tulare counties, all maintained their places in orange Tier 3 under the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. There was also no change for Madera and Merced counties, both remaining in red Tier 2.

The red tier indicates that “substantial” transmission of the novel coronavirus is continuing in a county, based on the rate at which new daily cases of COVID-19 are arising and the percentage of people tested for the virus for whom results come back positive. Orange Tier 3 denotes “moderate” spread of the virus in a county.

The differences in what can be open, and to what extent, are significant between the red and orange tiers. In the red tier, restaurants can open their dining rooms to serve customers, but only at 25% of capacity. Movie theaters, museums and some other indoor activities are also limited to 25% of capacity, while fitness clubs and gyms are limited to 10% of capacity.

In the orange tier, restaurants, movie theaters and museums can expand to 50% of their capacity, while gyms can be open at up to 25% of capacity.

Restrictions are also loosened in the orange tier for such activities as private gatherings, private events, family entertainment centers and outdoor live events such as sports or concerts.

Case rates and testing positivity for Valley counties that formed the basis for Tuesday’s tier assignments cover the week ending April 17.

For that week, Fresno County recorded an average of 4.9 new confirmed coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents. That’s down from 5.3 daily cases a week earlier, and remains below the orange-tier ceiling of six cases per day. Among residents who were tested for coronavirus during the week, 2.5% tested positive for the virus, down from 2.9% the prior week, and safely below the 5% threshold to stay in the orange tier.

But neither the case rate nor testing positivity are low enough yet to earn Fresno County a place in the state’s least-restrictive level, yellow Tier 4, representing minimal spread of the virus in the county.

In neighboring counties, Tuesday data shows:

Kings County, in orange Tier 3: The rate of new daily cases per 100,000 residents more than doubled, rising to 4.4 per 100,000 residents compared to 2.1 cases per day the previous week. Testing positivity also rose, from 0.7% last week to 1.4% this week.

Madera County, in red Tier 2: 6.3 daily new cases per 100,000 residents, down from 8.7 a week earlier. Testing positivity was down by a full percentage point, to 3.4% compared to 4.4% the prior week.

Mariposa County, in orange Tier 3: The rate of new cases lurched upward from fewer than 1 per 100,000 last week to 4.8 in this week’s assessment. Testing positivity fell slightly, from 1.6% last week to 1.4% this week.

Merced County, in red Tier 2: The rate of new cases per day remained unchanged at 8 per 100,000 residents. The testing positivity rate was down slightly to 3.5%, compared to 3.6% a week ago.

Tulare County, in orange Tier 3: The rate of new cases per day remained unchanged at 2.9 per 100,000 residents, while the testing positivity rate dropped slightly from 1.5% last week to 1.2% this week.

Across California, there are no counties remaining in purple Tier 1, the most restrictive level of the state blueprint. Thirteen counties are in red Tier 2, 41 in orange Tier 3, and four counties in yellow Tier 4.

If vaccine supplies remain stable and Cailifornia does not experience an increase in cases or hospitalizations, Gov. Gavin Newsom has said the blueprint tiers will be removed June 15, permitting most types of activities to resume as long as modifications such as face coverings and physical distancing are practiced indoors.

Health-safety guidance is expected to be developed for various industry and activity segments to replace the blueprint’s tier restrictions.