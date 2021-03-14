These Fresno and Bakersfield clinics will now distribute vaccines. New groups eligible

A medical provider with several locations in Fresno and Bakersfield will begin distributing vaccines on Monday, and some new categories of people will be eligible.

Vaccines at Clinica Sierra Vista locations will target those with certain significant, high-risk medical conditions or in living and work spaces that put them at higher risk for serious COVID-19 illness, according to a news release.

Conditions that could qualify a person for receiving for the vaccine include cancer, chronic kidney disease of stage 4 or above, Down syndrome, pregnancy, body mass index of 40 or higher, heart conditions such as coronary artery disease and type 2 diabetes with a hemoglobin A1C greater than 7.5%.

Those with medical conditions or disabilities are not required to provide outside verification, the California Department of Public Health has said, citing the need to protect confidentiality. Instead, they will be asked to sign a self-attestation saying they meet the criteria.

Although CDPH said people won’t need to present a proof of their conditions, it still advises bringing a form of verification, especially if you are going to public vaccination and pharmacy clinics.

Verification could include documents from health care or mental health providers or an official government document from a public program serving people with high-risk disabilities, CDPH said.

To request a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at Clinica Sierra Vista, go to clinicasierravista.org/vaccinations.

Others who can get a vaccine starting Monday

Additionally, also eligible is anyone who lives or works in a congregate residential setting, such as a detention facility, homeless shelter or behavioral health facility.

Public transit workers and airport workers for commercial airlines are also eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. That does not include private airlines.

Fresno-area county updates

Fresno County added 159 cases to its running total on Sunday, which now stands at 97,185, according to state numbers. The county did not report any new deaths to the 1,534 already reported.

Tulare County reported 48,550 cases and 794 deaths, but has not updated numbers since Friday.

Merced County tallied 29,796 cases and 421 deaths in its update on Friday.

Kings County added 33 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 22,353. There was no change to the 235 deaths.

Madera County did not report any deaths on Sunday, leaving the total at 222, according to state numbers. Ninety-four new cases pushed that total to 15,761.

Mariposa County has seen 396 cases and seven deaths.