Two new coronavirus variants confirmed in this central San Joaquin Valley county

The first confirmed cases in the central San Joaquin Valley of two concerning variants of the novel coronavirus were acknowledged Friday by health officials in Kings County.

The county’s Department of Public Health reported that one patient tested positive this week for a virus variant called B.1.1.7, which was first detected in the United Kingdom. Since its emergence in late December, the U.K. variant has spread to more than 200 counties, and at least 262 cases of it have been confirmed in California.

The infected individual reportedly contracted the virus while traveling outside the United States. The person has been in isolation since first experiencing symptoms, and Kings County health officials are conducting contact tracing to track down people with whom the patient has been in close contact.

Another Kings County resident was identified as having a different COVID-19 variant, B.1.429, that has emerged in California. More than 4,000 cases with that particular strain of coronavirus have been confirmed in California.

“As Kings County has now identified the fist case of this more infectious variant of COVID-19, as well as a subsequent variant of a different strain, it is a reminder to remain vigilant as our case rates decline in Kings County,” said Edward Hill, director of the county health department, in a statement released Friday afternoon.

“We must continue using safe practices by physical distancing, staying home when feeling sick, testing regularly, wearing a face mask, and avoiding indoor gatherings,” Hill added.

Health officials said there is no evidence that vaccines to prevent infection, or antibody treatments to treat mild early-onset cases of COVID-19, are less effective on the U.K. variant, “however, there is evidence that this variant may be more severe.”

The California Department of Public Health is asking medical providers statewide to send test samples from infected patients for more extensive genome sequencing to check for the U.K. variant if the patient has either traveled internationally or been exposed to someone who has traveled abroad, represents a possible re-infection at least 90 days after an initial case of COVID-19, is a “breakthrough” infection two weeks after a completed vaccine regimen, or was part of a prolonged outbreak in a congregate living facility, including nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, group home, or jail or prison.

This story will be updated.