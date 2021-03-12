Tulare, Kings counties could escape purple COVID tier next week, and where Fresno stands

After months of stringent measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, two counties in the central San Joaquin Valley could finally escape the most-restrictive tier of limits on businesses and allow such activities as indoor dining and fitness workouts as early as next week.

Tulare County has been under purple Tier 1 of California’s color-coded Blueprint for a Safer Economy since the safety program was introduced last August. Kings County spent several weeks in red Tier 2 last fall before rising rates of new cases pushed it back into the purple-tier restrictions.

Fresno, Madera and Merced counties remain in the purple tier.

Tier 1 represents “widespread” transmission of the novel coronavirus in a community, while Tier 2 denotes “substantial” risk of viral spread in a county.

On Friday, the California Department of Public Health announced the potential for the two counties, and 11 others throughout the state, to move into the less restrictive red tier next Tuesday. The announcement came as the state reached a goal of providing at least 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to residents in some of California’s most socially and economically disadvantaged neighborhoods.

That vaccine benchmark triggered easing one of the key measures for counties to move from purple to red within the state’s framework, the number of new coronavirus cases surfacing each day as a rate per 100,000 residents in a county. That threshold is moving from a rate of seven new daily cases to an easier-to-achieve 10 cases.

Counties must also meet a threshold of less than 8% of residents tested for COVID-19 returning positive results over a seven-day period.

Both Tulare and Kings counties already meet the testing-positivity mark to move from purple to red, but were being held back by the case rate.

In a statement issued Friday afternoon, state health officials said they expect Kings and Tulare counties, as well as Lake, Monterey, Riverside, Sacramento, San Diego, San Joaquin, Santa Barbara, Sutter, Tehama, Ventura and Yuba counties, to be advanced into the red tier on Tuesday. Next week will be the second week for these counties to meet the red-tier requirements “if the data stays steady,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of California’s Health & Human Services Agency.

Ghaly added that the official announcement of new tier assignments for those counties would come on Tuesday and take effect Wednesday.

Thirteen counties will move immediately from the purple to red tier because they already meet the relaxed threshold for two weeks as required by the state blueprint: Amador, Colusa, Contra Costa, Los Angeles, Mendocino, Mono, Orange, Placer, San Benito, San Bernardino, Siskiyou, Sonoma and Tuolumne.

Under the purple tier, some of the most notable limitations have included restaurants being allowed to only provide outdoor dining or to-go orders, and gyms and fitness clubs not authorized to have indoor operations.

In the red tier, restaurants can resume indoor dining at up to 25% of capacity, gyms can reopen their indoor workout spaces at up to 10% of capacity, and other types of businesses can reopen or expand their operations.

This story will be updated.