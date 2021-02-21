Fresno County adds nearly 300 COVID-19 cases, California launches new vaccine system

The California Department of Public Health on Sunday reported Fresno County added 261 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 94,234 infections since the pandemic’s onset.

To date, Fresno County has recorded 1,367 deaths related to COVID-19. The county’s 14-day average test positivity rate stood at 9%, accounting for a 2.7% decrease from 14 days ago.

As of Sunday, a total of 276 patients were hospitalized in hospitals throughout the county, with 67 of them in intensive care unit beds, according to the state’s data. There were 19 ICU beds available in the county on Sunday.

The Associated Press on Sunday reported California’s new system to deliver, track and schedule coronavirus vaccines is being launched in a first round of counties, which include Fresno, Madera, Merced, Kings and Kern counties. However, several county officials told the Associated Press they are still missing critical answers on how the system will operate.

“Right now, without any direction or a plan from Blue Shield, nothing will change on Sunday,” Joe Prado, community health division manager in Fresno County, told the AP.

California has administered more than 7 million vaccines, statewide.

As of Friday, Merced County had 28,489 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. The county’s death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 388.

As of Friday, Madera County had a total of 15,153 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. The county’s death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 201.

As of early Sunday, Mariposa County had a total of 389 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. The county’s death toll due to COVID-19 stands at seven.

As of Friday, Tulare County had a total of 47,339 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. The county’s death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 720.

As of Sunday, Kings County had a total of 21,857 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. The county’s death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 215.