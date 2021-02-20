Two from Fresno arrested in Hawaii, accused of violating pandemic quarantine rule

Two Fresnans were jailed earlier this week in Hawaii for allegedly violating the state’s coronavirus quarantine rules.

All travelers age 5 and over arriving in Hawaii must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. If they can’t, the state requires them to quarantine for 10 days.

Special agents from the Hawaiii Attorney General’s office arrested Miriam Rosas, 22, and Abel Rosas, 34, on Thursday morning.

The two Fresno residents tried to check in to a hotel in Waikiki on Tuesday, but they had no evidence of a COVID-19 test result or exemption. Hotel staff told them they were required to quarantine, but the Fresno residents refused to check in and left, the attorney general’s office reported.

After the two left the hotel, an alert was sent out to Waikiki hotels. The Fresnans later checked into another hotel by saying they were Hawaii residents.

Special agents later arrested them and booked them into custody. On Thursday, authorities in Hawaii said the two Fresno residents were unable to post $2,000 bail. It wasn’t immediately clear whether they remained in custody Saturday.