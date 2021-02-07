Coronavirus update: Fresno County at 14 deaths a day as positivity rate continues to drop

The positivity rate for COVID-19 in Fresno County continued to drop for the week, even as the county is averaging more than a dozen deaths each day related to coronavirus pandemic.

The county reported 387 new positive cases on Saturday. It has now counted 90,513 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. Of those, 1,224 have died from complications of the infection, according to date from the state department of public health.

There were 87 deaths reported in the first week of February. As of Thursday, the county was averaging 14.6 deaths per day over the last two weeks, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate — the percentage of all tests in the county that come back positive — is showing signs of progress. It dropped by 4% from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2, when Fresno County was at 11.4%. It peaked at nearly 20% in January.

The county must be below 8% to move out of the purple tier, where the threat of coronavirus is considered “widespread.”

Numbers across the state and nation

On Sunday, California had reported 3,408,241 cases of COVID-19, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The state leads the nation in coronavirus cases and is second in number of deaths, with 43,991. New York has reported 44,743 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

State issues new church guidelines

Following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Friday, the state issued new guidelines for indoor church services.

Under California’s tiered protocols, indoor church services had been prohibited in regions of the state in the purple tier, where the coronavirus is designated as “widespread.”

The new rules allows for indoor services in all counties, but with modifications.

For the purple and red tiers, indoor activities are allowed, but must be limited to 25% of capacity. Counties in the orange and yellow tiers can have indoor services at 50% capacity. These guidelines apply to churches, mosques, synagogues and temples as well as cultural ceremonies like weddings and funerals, according to the state.

Food and resources distribution program extended

Fresno City Councilmen Mike Karbassi and Luis Chavez announced the extension of their food distribution program.

Pardini’s Catering & Banquets will continue providing a week’s worth of fresh groceries from all five food groups to seniors that sign up for the program.

Distribution begins 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, at three sites.

Seniors can sign up for a distribution date and time online at FresnoCOVIDhelp.com/SAFR or by calling 559-621-SAFR. Signups begin on Monday for slots from 8 a.m. to noon at:

Logan Park, 5450 N. Santa Fe. Ave., on Wednesday

Vinland Park, 4695 E. Gettysburg Ave. on Thursday

Al Radka Park, 5897 E Belmont Ave. on Fridays

Statistics from around the Valley

Here are the most recent updates from the Central San Joaquin Valley from the CDPH.

Kings County

102 new cases; 21,021 total

14-day average 90.1

3 new deaths; 192 total

Madera County

46 new cases; 14,752 total

14-day average 69.4

0 new deaths; 184 total

Mariposa County

4 new case; 352 total

14-day average 2.1

0 new deaths; 5 total

Merced County

131 new cases; 26,760 total

14-day average 153.1

3 new deaths; 362 total

Tulare County

155 new cases; 45,138 total

14-day average 202.2

13 new deaths; 645 total