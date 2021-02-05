Merced College to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic. Here’s how to sign up

Merced College will soon host a mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic in partnership with UC Merced and Dignity Health, a college spokesperson said on Friday.

About 2,500 Pfizer vaccines will be distributed at Merced College’s gym for people who qualify, including workers in the state’s first COVID-19 tier and those 65 or older.

The details are still developing, according to Jill Cunningham, the associate vice president of external relations for Merced College.

“We’re providing our college and our nurses,” Cunningham said. “We feel like it’s part of our mission and obligation to give back to the community.”

To sign up to be notified when appointments are available, go to vaccinatemercedcounty.com/registration. For help, call the county at 209-381-1180.

UC Merced

Employees of UC Merced have access to vaccines through the university, according to Andrew Boyd, the school’s chief resilience officer.

Employees who can get the shot under state protocols can sign up for the Moderna vaccine. The clinics were expected to start Friday.

“The University of California does not require employees be vaccinated, but highly recommends this step,” Boyd said in an email to employees.

Employees are asked to fill out a form online through their work portals.