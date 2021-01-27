Fresno County reports 38 more COVID-19 deaths. Masks are still a hot-button issue

Fresno County reported another 38 fatal cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,122 since the pandemic began.

The climbing tally comes after 2020 claimed more Fresno County lives than most other causes of death.

The county’s COVID-19 update on Wednesday also showed 337 new cases, which brings the total to 86,673.

There are 572 patients in Fresno County hospitals and 12 open intensive-care unit beds, according to health officials. That is four more open beds than the previous day.

Fresno County health experts continue to ask people to wear masks, wash their hands and practice social distancing after the state has lifted some of is strictest guidelines — opening up private gatherings, restaurants and other shops.

The request has been met with opposition. Multiple protests in recent weeks have caused at least one store to close temporarily because protesters refused to wear masks or leave the premises.

Legal experts say anti-mask protesters are on shaky legal ground if they continue to argue federal law protects them against wearing a cloth mask inside of a business.

The six-county region of Fresno, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced and Tulare reported 55 deaths on Wednesday. Those counties also totaled 663 new cases.

To date, the region has seen 191,256 cases, including 2,364 deaths.

California’s COVID vaccine allocation to get boost

California’s coronavirus rates continue to decline from the peak of a major winter surge, and there is also good news on the COVID-19 vaccine front.

The state next week will get about 77,000 more doses than it did this week or last week, about a 16% increase in supply allocated by the federal government. President Joe Biden’s administration on Tuesday announced a nationwide supply boost from 8.6 million to a minimum of 10 million doses per week, which is also about a 16% increase.

Allocation data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show California will receive about 1,000 fewer Pfizer doses next week compared to this week, but Moderna doses will increase by 78,000, from 244,000 to 322,000.

Clovis cemetery services suspended 2 weeks

Clovis Cemetery announced Wednesday that it has suspended services for approximately two weeks and its offices will be closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak affecting its staff.

The cemetery remains open for visitation.

Other Valley counties

Tulare County reported 10 new fatal cases, which makes for a total of 562 since the pandemic began. Another 105 new positive cases brings that total to 44,035.

Merced County tallied 91 new cases to reach 25,824 total. Seven new deaths brings that total to 339.

Kings County added 53 new cases for a total now of 20,276. No new deaths changed the total of 161.

Madera County did not report any new deaths but added 76 cases for totals of 175 and 14,080, respectively.

Mariposa County tallied one more case to reach 358 total. No change was reported to the five deaths seen since March.

The Sacramento Bee contributed to this report.