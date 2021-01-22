Coronavirus update: California cases by age group; Fresno-area deaths hit milestone

The number of new coronavirus cases in the state dipped again on Thursday with the California Department of Public Health reporting 19,673 new cases, well below the 7-day and 14-day averages, and a total of 3,039,044.

This week, there were 30,699 new cases reported on Monday, 23,794 on Tuesday, 22,403 on Wednesday and 19,673 on Thursday. The 7-day average is 31,725 and the 14-day average 37,174.

Within those numbers, cases have risen at a higher rate within the 0-17 age group than others tracked by the state. On Jan. 14 the CDPH reported 350,118 confirmed cases. On Thursday there were 383,407, an increase of 9.51%.

In the 18-49 age group there were 1,637,122 cases and there are now 1,757,542, an increase of 7.36%.

In the 50-64 age group there were 534,354 cases and there are now 577,746, an increase of 8.12%.

And in the 65-plus age group there were 293,498 cases and there are now 318,359, an increase of 8.47%.

Central Valley statistics

Across the Central Valley, the new and total coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, according to the California Department of Public Health …

Fresno County: 391 new cases, 83,591 total

Sacramento: 504 new cases, 81,687 total

Kern: 429 new cases, 80.701 total

San Joaquin: 370 new cases, 58,025 total

Stanislaus: 232 new cases, 42,955 total

Tulare: 240 new cases, 41,799 total

Merced: 112 new cases, 24,220 total

Kings: 147 new cases, 19,522 total

Madera: 57 new cases, 13,585 total

While the number of new coronavirus cases is trending down, the number of deaths is up. There were 571 reported on Thursday across the state, more than the 7-day average of 479 and the 14-day average of 492, bringing the total number to 35,004.

There were 52 coronavirus-related deaths in Fresno County, which has now surpassed 1,000. There have been 1,020 COVID-19 deaths, according to public health officials.

Vaccine supply remains an issue

The supply of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines remains an issue for state officials, even as more counties open and reopen clinics.

Dr. Erica Pan, an epidemiologist with the CDPH, said on Wednesday that the state is receiving about 400,000 to 500,000 doses per week from the federal government.

The pace of vaccinations has been particularly slow in the valley.

In Stanislaus County on Thursday, two clinics were reopened for a day. They were closed for two days, The Modesto Bee reported, and will be closed again on Friday due to a shortage of vaccine doses. The county will announce additional clinic dates when an ample supply of vaccine is available, according to a county spokesperson.

CDC has new recommendation on vaccine interval

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday updated its recommendations on the intervals between the first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccination, extending that timeline in some cases.

“The second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible,” it said. “However, if it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval, the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be scheduled for administration up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose. There are currently limited data on efficacy of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines administered beyond this window. If the second dose is administered beyond these intervals, there is no need to restart the series.”

With the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, a second dose is to be administered 21 days after the first and with the Moderna vaccine it is 28 days between the first and second dose.

The CDC’s Advisoty Committee on Immunization Practices also said that while there is no preference between vaccines, the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are not interchangeable.

“The safety and efficacy of a mixed-product series have not been evaluated,” it said. “Both doses of the series should be completed with the same product.”

The CDC recommendations may be updated as additional information becomes available or other vaccines are authorized for use.