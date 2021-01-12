People flying into US will soon have to provide negative COVID result, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday that anyone traveling into the U.S. via airplane must provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test to their airline, citing the rise of new coronavirus strains around the world that appear to be more contagious.

The order will become effective on Jan. 26.

Officials say they hope the new testing requirement for air passengers “will help slow the spread of the virus as we work to vaccinate the American public.”

“Testing before and after travel is a critical layer to slow the introduction and spread of COVID-19. This strategy is consistent with the current phase of the pandemic and more efficiently protects the health of Americans,” the CDC said in a statement obtained by McClatchy News.

In addition to a negative COVID-19 test result within three days before an international flight, agency officials say air passengers must get tested again three to five days after arrival in the U.S. and stay home for seven days after travel.

If a passenger has already been infected with COVID-19, they must provide paper or electronic documentation confirming they recovered from the disease to the airline.

“If a passenger does not provide documentation of a negative test or recovery, or chooses not to take a test, the airline must deny boarding to the passenger,” the agency said in the statement.

“Testing does not eliminate all risk,” CDC Director Robert Redfield said, “but when combined with a period of staying at home and everyday precautions like wearing masks and social distancing, it can make travel safer, healthier, and more responsible by reducing spread on planes, in airports, and at destinations.”

There are more than 22.7 million coronavirus infections in the U.S. as of Jan. 12, according to Johns Hopkins, and more than 379,000 deaths.