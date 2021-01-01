Coronavirus update: Death toll update looms as Fresno targets New Year’s Eve parties

Fresno officials targeted New Year’s Eve party throwers who violated stay-at-home orders in a bid to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. But it wasn’t clear early Friday whether anyone would face the hefty fines.

The City Council voted 5-2 to levy fines of $1,000 for a first offense by anyone hosting such an event, and fines could go as high as $10,000 for a repeat violator.

City Attorney Doug Sloan warned that area hospitals are overwhelmed with virus patients and said code enforcement officers would enforce the city’s order.

Council Member Miguel Arias said underground parties have recently been staged in the city.

The emergency order was issued against a backdrop of more than 65,000 COVID-19 cases in Fresno County since the pandemic began. The number could be higher because of reporting delays because over the holiday season.

Clovis schools postpone return to campus for many students

Clovis Unified School District has delayed the return to in-person learning of many older students who were scheduled to come back to campuses next week, the district announced Thursday.

In a message posted online, Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell said new guidance from the health department triggered the change.

“As a result, following the governor’s announcement Dec. 30 for his proposed safe return to schools and today’s new guidance from local health officials that Fresno County schools should delay for two weeks the addition of any new in-person instruction, the below plan is in place for in-person instruction immediately following Winter Break,” O’Farrell said.

Fresno officials to release COVID-19 update on New Year’s Day

Fresno County reported 251 new infections Thursday, bringing the total number of cases since March to about 65,400.

The county was expected to update the local death toll on Friday afternoon. That total has remained at 646 for Fresno County for at least a week.

The six-county region of Fresno, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, and Tulare has seen at least 145,156 cases and 1,543 deaths since the pandemic began.