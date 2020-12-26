Coronavirus update: Infections climbing in Fresno as doctors brace for more deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in Fresno County has continued to climb, rising to 61,435, despite warnings from health experts to be extra careful during the holiday season.

Fresno County health officials have predicted the number of people infected with the highly contagious virus will likely grow as people gathered for family events and holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The county and its hospitals are bracing for a rise in fatalities by bringing in refrigerated trailer units to provide additional morgue space for coronavirus victims.

The most recent statistics show the number of deaths in Fresno County due to COVID-19 has reached 646 people. Demographic data reveals that 48% of the fatalities are Latinos, 57% are male, and 74% were over 65.

The county’s test positivity rate is 30.1%, an 18.1% increase over the past 14 days.

Elsewhere in the San Joaquin Valley, the numbers are also going up.

Madera County had 176 new coronavirus cases (+1.9%) and there were 512 in Tulare County (+1.7%), 945 in Kern County (+1.6%), 235 in Merced (+1.4%), 288 in Kings County (+1.9%) and 3 in Mariposa County (+1.5%).

Statewide, the total number of cases pushed past the 2 million mark, to 2,042,290. The death toll stands at 23,947, an increase of 8.1 %.