Coronavirus update: Fresno County adds nearly 1,000 new cases on Christmas Day

California, which became the first state to surpass 2 million coronavirus cases on Christmas Eve, added another 39,144 on Christmas Day, including nearly 1,000 in Fresno County.

The number of positive cases in the state is up to 2,042,290, and the number of deaths related to COVID-19 is 23,947.

In Fresno County, there were 947 new cases reported on Christmas Day, a 1.6% increase from the previous day, bringing the total to 61,435. There were no new deaths reported. That number remained at 636.

The county’s test positivity rate is 30.1%, an 18.1% increase over the past 14 days.

Madera County had 176 new coronavirus cases (+1.9%) and there were 512 in Tulare County (+1.7%), 945 in Kern County (+1.6%), 235 in Merced (+1.4%), 288 in Kings County (+1.9%) and 3 in Mariposa County (+1.5%).

Kings County is the only valley county to add coronavirus-related deaths on Christmas, with two bringing its total to 110.

It took eight months for California to hit 1 million coronavirus cases, but less than six weeks to reach 2 million cases. The death toll in the state is the third highest in the nation. New York has the most coronavirus deaths with 37,028, and Texas is second with 26,707.