‘They left the field together.’ Coach, wife and mom die of COVID, Arizona family says

Freddy Delgado holds a photo of his Arizona family, which lost its father, mother and grandmother to COVID-19 within three weeks in December. Screengrab from KNXV video

Fred and Sandra Delgado met at age 14, began dating at 16 and married at 18.

Wedded 46 years, the Phoenix, Arizona, couple died of COVID-19 within three weeks of each other in December, KNXV reported.

“They said ‘we’re like a team, we’re gonna fight this together,’” said daughter Jennifer Grady, KPNX reported. “So they fought it together and they, in essence, they left the field together.”

In between their deaths, the family also lost Fred’s mother, Lidia Delgado, to COVID-19, KNXV reported.

“It’s a shock, it’s grief, it’s sadness, it’s unthinkable, really,” said son Freddy Delgado, according to the station.

Fred Delgado Sr., who died Sunday, was a soccer coach in Phoenix for more than 30 years, KPNX reported.

“It wasn’t just about soccer,” said Freddy Delgado, according to the station. “He taught us how to work and deal with people, how to treat them with respect, show them love, and develop things like character and humility.”

“We would celebrate on the bus even if we won or (lost). You showed us how to keep our head up,” wrote former player Chris Popoca in a Facebook tribute.

“My Dad joined his wife, and recently deceased Mother, in God’s heavenly kingdom earlier this evening,” wrote Freddy Delgado on Facebook. “My sister and I were able to be with him in his last moments, as well as my brother via Facetime.”

The family prayed over him virtually and told him how much they loved him before he died, Freddy Delgado wrote.

Sandra Delgado, who died Dec. 7, worked 33 years for the Maricopa County courts, an obituary says. She was a passionate sports fan who served as “team mom” to countless players. The couple had three children and six grandchildren.

They took precautions against the coronavirus pandemic, such as wearing face masks and washing hands frequently, but chose not to isolate themselves, KPNX reported.

“We don’t understand why some people fight it and get through it and some people don’t,” Grady said, KNXV reported. “We just don’t understand and until we do let’s just be more mindful of each other.”

More than 78 million cases of the COVID-19 virus have been confirmed worldwide with more than 1.7 million deaths as of Dec. 24, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has more than 18 million confirmed cases with more than 326,000 deaths.