Most Americans will get $600 from new stimulus package. Here’s what we know

On Monday, Congress passed a $900 billion coronavirus rescue package, which includes $600 stimulus checks and $300 weekly unemployment benefits through March. AP

Congress passed the long-awaited second coronavirus relief package Monday night that includes assistance to those hit hard — families, businesses, the unemployed — by the economic crisis caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The $900 billion package comes 10 months after the first stimulus deal was reached — and after numerous delays and debates among congressional leaders about what it would contain.

Lawmakers first announced the agreement on Sunday evening, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer later speaking from the Senate floor. The aid package includes direct payments for millions of Americans but is less generous than the $2 trillion CARES Act, which provided $1,200 payments for individuals who made up to $75,000.

“It will be another major rescue package for the American people,” McConnell said, according to ABC News. “For the information of all senators and more importantly for the American people, we can finally report what our nation has needed to hear for a very long time: ‘more help is on the way’.”

The deal includes $600 stimulus checks based on income, according to the Democratic overview of the plan obtained by McClatchy News. It also provides extended unemployment benefits, an eviction moratorium, and money for small businesses, schools, vaccines and transportation aid but no local and state assistance.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Earlier Monday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC that the stimulus checks could start hitting bank accounts the week of Dec. 28.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s inside the compromise.

Stimulus checks

The deal includes $166 billion for direct payments. Individuals making up to $75,000 a year will receive $600, married couples making up to $150,000 will get $1,200, plus $600 per child dependent. The package also expands stimulus checks to include households with mixed immigration status, meaning some immigrant families will be able to receive payments.

Unemployment aid

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Unemployed workers will get $300 per week in extended unemployment benefits until March 14, 2021. The deal also extends the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which expands coverage to gig workers and self-employed workers. There is a benefit of $100 per week for workers who have both self-employment and wage income but whose benefits don’t take self-employment into account.

There were 10.7 million unemployed Americans as of Dec. 3, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Rental assistance

The package affords $25 billion in rental assistance, including $800 million for Native American housing entities, and creates a federal program for families struggling to make rent who have been impacted by COVID-19. The program distributes funds that can be used for past due rent, future payments and utility bills. The deal also establishes a temporary moratorium on evictions through January 31, 2021.

Aid for small businesses

Small businesses impacted during the pandemic will get $325 billion, including $284 billion in loans through the Paycheck Protection Program. The deal also includes $15 billion for live venues, movie theaters and museums and $20 billion for businesses in low-income communities.

Schools and child care

The package includes $82 billion for schools, including more than $54 billion for public K-12 schools, $22.7 billion for higher education relief and more than $4 billion for a governors’ relief fund. The child care sector will get $10 billion in emergency funding.

Vaccines, testing, and contact tracing

The deal includes $20 billion for buying vaccines, nearly $9 billion for distribution and more than $22 billion for testing and contact tracing. It also includes $300 million for communities of color and “high-risk and under-served areas” to distribute vaccines.

Transportation relief

There is $45 billion for transportation aid, including $15 billion for airlines to maintain their payrolls and $2 billion for airports, $10 billion for state highways, $14 billion for transit and $1 billion for Amtrak.

Food benefits

The package includes $13 billion to increase food stamp benefits by 15%, $13 billion in direct payments for farmers and ranchers to cover losses and $614 million for food assistance in Puerto Rico and other territories.

Broadband

The compromise allots $7 billion for increasing broadband access for families, students and unemployed workers, including $250 million for telehealth and $300 million for broadband in rural areas.