Record 2,785 new COVID cases reported in Fresno County; Kings County adds another death

Fresno County added a single-day record 2,785 cases of COVID-19, according to the latest update from the state health department Sunday, capping a devastating week of mostly daily four-digit increases.

The new county-by-county case totals posted Sunday, reflecting additional positive results confirmed and reported through the previous night, followed on the heels of the 2,725 that were posted Saturday afternoon.

There were 745 more cases reported Friday by California’s Department of Health Services, after it showed more than 1,800 new confirmed infections in the county on Thursday.

All those numbers followed what had been Wednesday’s record of almost 2,600 new cases. Prior to this week, the largest number of new cases reported on a single day in Fresno County was on Aug. 15, when there were 743 new infections.

The county’s total infections since the pandemic increased to 55,428. Nearly 27,000 of those who tested positive are considered recovered.

The death toll in the county for COVID-19 is 557.

Elsewhere in central San Joaquin Valley

Kings County reported 140 more cases and one additional death among the general populace in its Sunday update.

The county’s total since March stands at 8,203, with 5,434 recovered. The one death means the virus has claimed 90 lives in all there.

Kings County lists separately any additional cases in state prison facilities in Corcoran and Avenal. On Sunday, there were 17 additional cases reported among inmates for a new total of 6,451 cases with 4,331 recovered.

Fourteen inmates have died.

Mariposa County: Eight new cases, 196 to date; no additional deaths, four to date.

San Joaquin Valley ICUs remained jammed

Available capacity in intensive-care units at hospitals throughout the greater San Joaquin Valley region was listed at 0%, according to the state health department.

Falling below the state-mandated minimum 15% capacity earlier this month triggered a regional stay-at-home order and tough restrictions on restaurants and other businesses. The orders remain in effect for at least three weeks, lifted only when a region’s projected ICU capacity meets or exceeds the minimum.

Throughout California, there were 46,474 additional COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, for a total of 1,854,456 infections since the pandemic began. Statewide, 161 additional deaths were reported for a new total of 22,593 since the pandemic started, according to the state’s data.

More than 16,800 people are hospitalized across the state with confirmed cases of coronavirus, and 3,614 are being treated in intensive care units. There are currently 1,353 ICU beds available in total.