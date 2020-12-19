Coronavirus update: 745 COVID-19 cases added in Fresno County; new ambulance policy

The California Department of Public Health on Friday reported 745 new COVID-19 cases in Fresno County.

The newly confirmed cases bring Fresno County’s total infections to 49,918 since the pandemic began in March. The county’s death toll related to COVID-19 is at 557, with no additional deaths reported by county officials on Friday.

As of Friday, Fresno County’s 14-day average positivity rate was at 19.5%, according to the state.

A total of 592 patients were in hospitals throughout the county on Friday for COVID-19, with an increase of 35 patients from the prior day, according to the state’s data. There were 13 intensive care unit beds available in the county on Friday, with three more becoming available compared to the prior day.

Fresno County officials late on Friday announced ambulance crews were being told to assess patients and deny them rides to hospitals if are not true emergencies. The measure was put in place as emergency rooms in Fresno County and neighboring Valley counties are full with coronavirus patients and other serious illnesses.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The new policy went into effect Friday night and applies to ambulance crews in Fresno, Kings, Madera and Tulare counties.

“This is precedent setting for our area,” Dan Lynch, Fresno County’s emergency medical services coordinator, told reporters Friday. “We’ve never had to get to this point in Fresno County before.”

Across Fresno, Kings, Madera and Tulare counties, hospitals were treating nearly 900 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients as of Thursday, with 153 patients in intensive-care units. On Friday, in Fresno County alone, there were nearly 600 patients hospitalized.

A total of 1,652 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the Valley on Friday. More than 117,000 people in the region have become infected with the virus at some point since the pandemic began in March, and 1,342 of them, have died.

Across California, there are a total of 1,764,374 infections since the pandemic began, according to the state’s data. The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is at 22,160.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Nationwide, at least 2,805 new coronavirus deaths and 251,343 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country on Friday, according to the New York Times. Over the past week, there was a 19% increase in the number of daily average cases, compared to two week ago.

The daily average, nationwide, for the past week was 218,619, the Times reported.