Fresno County to halt new jury trials as coronavirus response. How long, when it starts

Fresno County Superior Court is suspending new jury trials until Jan. 8 as part of a statewide effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The suspension of new trials begins on Wednesday. Any ongoing trials will be dealt with by the judges handling the cases.

The new rule follows Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order that went into effect Monday. The governor and health officials are trying to slow the surge of new coronavirus cases around the state.

Fresno County is in the midst of a coronavirus surge that has seen an increase in positive cases and deaths and a decrease in ICU capacity. On Monday, the county’s 14-day average positivity rate was 10.4% and the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations was at 408.

On Tuesday, an emergency text alert was sent to residents in the San Joaquin Valley urging them to stay home because the virus is spreading rapidly.

Other Valley counties have also temporarily shut down jury trials. Tulare County halted all criminal and civil jury trials through Dec. 31.