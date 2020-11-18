Sen. Andreas Borgeas one of the California lawmakers on Hawaii trip amid COVID surge

Sen. Andres Borgeas (R-Fresno) is among the lawmakers who traveled to Maui this week to take part in the California Independent Voter Project’s annual policy conference, despite the statewide surge in COVID-19 cases that has led to officials urging residents to stay home.

The trip, hosted by a San Diego-based group that works to empower “nonpartisan voters and promote nonpartisan election reform through initiatives,” has historically been a chance for lawmakers, lobbyists and industry representatives to rub elbows over cocktails while discussing policy.

This year, it is happening the same week that California’s Department of Public Health issued an advisory, urging travelers to observe a 14-day self-quarantine upon arrival in the state. Travelers to Hawaii must isolate for 14 days or be able to prove they’ve had a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of arrival.

Borgeas said in a statement Wednesday he was tested prior to arrival, and is “diligently following COVID-19 and social distancing protocols..”

The trip follows Gov. Gavin Newsom’s attendance at a party at a Napa County restaurant known for its expensive meals and is seen as another instance of lawmakers flouting the state’s own guidance on the coronavirus.

Assemblymembers Frank Bigelow, Heath Flora also in attendance

That guidance from state leaders isn’t working, Borgeas said, and that is why he in on the trip.

“Blanket mandates by the Governor aren’t working for families, schools, and businesses in California. That is why I am joining Central Valley Republican Assemblymembers Frank Bigelow and Heath Flora, on working on legislative ideas on ways to return to normalcy.”

Bigelow (R-O’Neals) and Flora (R-Ripon) are also attending the conference, according to Politico.

“The optics probably are poor,” Borgeas said in a phone interview with The Bee.

“But if you look past those optics and look at what is being done here and the legislative and policy work and engagement on issues when Sacramento is functionally closed, this is an opportunity for good work to come from this conference.”

So far, the trip has been “a very worthwhile legislative process,” which is needed, “because COVID has eviscerated an entire legislative year,” Borgeas said.

“This has been helpful in doing the people’s legislative business.”