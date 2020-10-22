Coronavirus update, Oct. 22: Hospitalizations climb in Fresno County

Hospitalizations of confirmed and suspected COVID-19-infected patients in Fresno County was higher than at any time in more than a month.

Earlier this week, 114 patients confirmed with the virus were being treated in Fresno County. Of those, 24 were in the intensive-care unit.

Hospitalizations are an indicator for health officials of how the virus spreads in communities. State officials say the rate of hospitalizations gives an idea of transmission patterns.

Fresno County altogether has recorded 30,220 people who have been infected with the virus to date. There have been 430 deaths.

Valleywide, in the six-county region between Tulare and Merced, deaths have reached 1,020, while the number of confirmed cases since March has reached more than 70,000.

Official state health data on Thursday showed California has reached 17,027 deaths since the pandemic began; it includes 35 new deaths added on Thursday. Although a count by the New York Times has a slightly larger number of cases and deaths in the state.

The number of total confirmed COVID-19 cases in California according state data is now 877,784.

California has caught the attention of much of the country as it tries to avoid a third wave of infections.

Fresno County remains in the red tier, which calls for restrictions to business reopenings.

The trends in the state have also led to more schools making plans to reopen. Locally, Clovis Unified officials said small numbers of students would be phased back into classrooms slowly over the next three months, with a near full return of elementary students by Jan. 19.

This week, California also allowed personal-care businesses to resume operations with restrictions and safety protocols in place. Firms such as massage and tattoo parlors are allowed to operate at a limited rate no matter the county’s tier color.

Some doctors in the state believe California may be able to avoid a third wave of virus infections like the spikes seen in the summer and spring if residents and businesses maintain the proper health precautions.

Meanwhile, concern still lies for the about 40 states seeing a surge in cases during the fall season. According to CNN, nationally, more than 1,100 new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday. The network reported it was the highest daily toll recorded in more than a month across the country.

The New York Times database lists the total number of cases across the country at 8.3 million people and at least 222,100 deaths.

The lingering concerns over rising coronavirus numbers in the country come as the last presidential debate before the Nov. 3 election takes place Thursday night. President Donald Trump was previously diagnosed with COVID-19.