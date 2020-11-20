Two Yosemite roads closed for the winter. One will stay closed through 2021

Tioga and Glacier Point roads are closed to all vehicle traffic for the winter season, Yosemite National Park announced Friday.

Both roads normally close each fall and reopen in the spring when weather and road conditions are safe.

Next year, however, Glacier Point Road will stay closed for road construction throughout 2021. The Glacier Point Road Rehabilitation Project is scheduled to start in the spring.

Yosemite National Park is open all year and is accessible via all entrances except its eastern gate along Tioga Road.

Snow plows operate in the park throughout the year, but motorists are required to carry tire chains during the winter months, even if their car has four-wheel drive. Temporary road closures may go into effect at any time.

Updated road conditions are available on the park’s website or by calling 209-372-0200 and pressing 1. The Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System (YARTS) buses still operate in the winter.

Badger Pass closed for winter, but road to open for cross-country skiing

This month the park also announced that Badger Pass Ski Area concessions, located along Glacier Point Road, would be closed for the winter, but those with their own skis and snowshoes should still be able to recreate in this area later this winter. Portable toilets will be available.

“As conditions allow, Badger Pass Road will be open from approximately mid-December through March,” Yosemite spokespeople said. “Visitors with their own skis or snowshoes can drive to Badger Pass and go cross-country skiing or snowshoeing. Glacier Point Road will be groomed from Badger Pass to Bridalveil Creek Campground, but not all the way to Glacier Point.

“Those planning overnight ski or snowshoe trips must get a self-registration wilderness permit on the porch of the Badger Pass Ranger Station. (Permits obtained at Badger Pass are only valid for Glacier Point Road trailheads.) Ski huts at Glacier Point, Ostrander, and Tuolumne Meadows will be closed.”

Badger Pass Ski Area concessions, including downhill and Nordic rentals, will be closed this winter. Badger Pass Rd will be open from approximately mid-Dec through March; visitors with their own skis/snowshoes can drive to Badger Pass and go cross-country skiing or snowshoeing. pic.twitter.com/sVLZWVICBf — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) November 13, 2020