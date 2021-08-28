‘It’s all gone.’ Washington Fire evacuees wait to see damage to their homes

As firefighters continued to battle the Washington Fire in Tuolumne County Friday, residents who live in evacuated areas waited anxiously to learn when they could finally survey the damage to their homes.

At least 14 homes were reported destroyed by the fire that broke out Thursday afternoon and approximately 500 people remained under evacuation orders as of Friday. The fire was estimated at 100 acres and 25 percent containment Saturday morning, Cal Fire said.

Dwayne Rasler sat on a rock on the corner of Golf Links Road, staring past the roadblock of sheriff’s deputies’ patrol cars to where he knew the burned remains of his Golden Dove Lane home now sat.

“It’s all gone,” he said. “This fire came up so quick up the mountain.”

As the fire surged Thursday afternoon, Rasler stayed as long as he could and sprayed water on the home where he’d lived for 14 years.

Eventually, the water slowed to a trickle as emergency vehicles took the supply over for the larger firefighting efforts. Rasler faced a decision: leave right then with his beloved guitars and drum set or make sure the neighbors were safe.

Rasler chose neighbors.

One of those neighbors, Janice Thompson, reunited with Rasler on Friday and sat next to him while they waited for Golf Links to be opened.

Thompson said she froze up watching the flames. Her propane tanks exploded and she was thinking about her animals.

Rasler commanded Thompson off the mountain before saving her Arabian horse, Mia Fair Lady. Mia suffered burns, especially on her face, but the vet said she will eventually be fine.

“The only thing that kept her alive is the fact that she’s so damn ornery,” Thompson said.

But Thompson knows there was another reason, too. Without Rasler, Thomson doesn’t know what would have happened to her or Mia.

Rasler stayed behind and helped other neighbors, even rescuing another woman’s cat. At one point, a firefighting plane dumped water on him.

The only possession Rasler managed to save of his own was his red Harley Davidson motorcycle. His music equipment stayed behind, which he’s especially devastated about.

Thompson is trying to raise money for her horse’s vet bill and said she believes people would be more than willing to help Rasler buy a new drum set, especially if they knew how selfless he was Thursday.

“He’s a hero,” Thompson said. “He’s more concerned about helping other people than he is himself.”

Golf Links Road was still closed to everyone around midday Friday because power lines were down, sheriffs deputies said. They couldn’t say how many homes were damaged.

It was burning fast,” Bob Squaglia said. Watching the fire Thursday was “nasty,” Donna Squaglia said. Bob Squaglia said it almost resembled a firestorm.

Bob and Donna Squaglia had been staying in their car on Golf Links Road, about three blocks from their house, since about 1 p.m. Thursday. Off and on, they headed to town to get something to eat.

All they brought was their dog, Scrappy.

“He’s, like, kicking back,” Bob Squaglia said.

They hadn’t prepared a fire kit, but Donna Squaglia said she will when she gets back. They’ve lived here for 42 years. They’ve never had to evacuate.

People were happy Thursday night, he said. They were glad they got out. Friday, though, rumors flew among the neighbors as they waited for updates.

One woman was let in Friday to retrieve her husband’s oxygen tank. She grabbed a toothbrush and cold beer, too, she told the Squaglias.

Friends offered to host them Thursday night, but the Squaglias thought they would be able to return home. They slept in their car instead, in the same clothes as the day before.

Judy Selloy, 79, lives on North Drive. When a sheriff told her to leave yesterday, she packed up what she felt was important: her computer, external hard drive, her dad’s Bible and pillows and blankets in case she had to sleep in her car.

Selloy is disabled. Her neighbors offered to help her pack.

“I’ve lived here all my life,” Selloy said. “I’d never move because of the people.”

She headed to the Dollar General store, which was closed, but employees brought out seats for Selloy and her neighbors, she said.

“It was like a block party,” she said.

Selloy spent Thursday night at her grandson’s house about 10 miles away. They celebrated his birthday.

She came back to Golf Links Road around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

“I’m just here, parked out with my Pepsi,” she said.

Selloy said she’s anxious to get home and check on her roughly 1500-gallon fish pond, which she’s had for 12 years. The fish pond needs electricity, but “I think they’ll be OK,” she said.