Caldor Fire rages overnight, prompts evacuations, school closures near Grizzly Flats

A thick plume of smoke from the Caldor Fire, as captured on a U.S. Forest Service wildfire monitoring camera shortly before 7 a.m. The fire has prompted urgent evacuations near Grizzly Flats.
A thick plume of smoke from the Caldor Fire, as captured on a U.S. Forest Service wildfire monitoring camera shortly before 7 a.m. The fire has prompted urgent evacuations near Grizzly Flats. U.S. Forest Service via AlertWildfire network

The Caldor Fire burned out of control overnight, prompting urgent evacuations early Tuesday morning in the communities of Grizzly Flats and Happy Valley.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office at 6 a.m. issued mandatory evacuation orders for all roads off of Grizzly Flats and Happy Valley roads, expanding on earlier orders issued around midnight and 3:30 a.m.

Pioneer Union School District in a Facebook post said all three of its campuses — Pioneer Elementary, Walt Tyler Elementary and Mountain Creek Middle School — will be closed Tuesday due to the fire.

The vegetation fire ignited Saturday evening about four miles south of Grizzly Flats but made aggressive runs and created spot fires from long distances Monday, according to an evening update from the U.S. Forest Service and Cal Fire.

The agencies in a Tuesday morning update reported the fire at 6,500 acres, nearly tripling in size overnight. It remains 0% contained.

About 240 personnel are assigned to the fire. “The organization is stretched due to staffing shortages and other fire incidents,” the Forest Service wrote in an incident report.

An evacuation center is being established at the Cameron Park Community Center.

Crews are bracing for gusty winds to continue. The National Weather Service has a red flag warning in place across a wide swath of interior Northern California and the Sierra Nevada foothills, in effect 5 p.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday due to gusts that could reach 35 mph.

Gusts could hit 20 mph in Grizzly Flats on Tuesday before the red flag warning officially takes effect, forecasts show.

Smoke from the Caldor Fire was billowing from the Grizzly Flats area, with flames visible on the horizon in the area, according to a video clip shared by the weather service on social media.

Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
