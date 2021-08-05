Video from 22,000 feet up shows wildfires clearly raging, smoking

Imagery captured by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) satellite GOES-17 shows wildfire activity across Northern California on August 3, 2021.

The view from the GOESE-17 satellite, which is 22,300 miles in space, shows smoke and heat signatures from the McFarland Fire, Monument Fire and Dixie Fire on Tuesday.

The Dixie Fire in Plumas and Butte counties had spread to over 274,000 acres; the Monument Fire in Trinity County to over 15,000 acres and the McFarland Fire burning in Shasta County was over 20,000 acres, according to fire officials.