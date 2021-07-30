Wildfire Updates: Dixie Fire grows another 20,000 acres as ‘very unstable’ weather looms

The massive Dixie Fire grew another 20,000 acres leading up to Friday morning, as the wildfire climbs the ranks of California’s all-time largest blazes and continues to threaten homes in Butte, Plumas and Tehama counties.

And now crews have more unstable weather to contend with.

“Instability will be ramping up today,” said incident meteorologist Julia Ruthford at the Dixie Fire Friday morning incident briefing. She added that scattered thunderstorms are expected Friday afternoon, leading to “very unstable” conditions around the fire.

Throughout the week, cyclical weather patterns have slowed the fire during periods of humidity and whipped it back up during hotter daytime periods. Headed into Friday, warmer temperatures and stronger winds roared the fire’s leading edge back to life, leading to quick growth.

In its Friday morning incident report, the state fire agency said the fire encompassed 240,595 acres (376 square miles). The fire is California’s largest so far this season, and is now California’s 11th-largest of all time by acreage.

Over 5,900 firefighters are battling the blaze, which ignited July 14 above the Cresta Dam in Feather River Canyon, in the burn scar of the deadly 2018 Camp Creek fire.

Despite large growth into Friday, crews were able to hold fire lines and increased the wildfire’s containment from 23% to 24%. Fire lines have remained intact in the southwest portion of the fire — the section closest to populated areas of Butte County — and crews are beginning to mop up in the area.

But fire behavior analyst John Cook warned crews Friday morning to “not get complacent.”

“We saw a lot of activity yesterday and you’re going to see the same thing today,” Cook told firefighters during the Dixie Fire’s Friday morning incident briefing. “We’ve been doing this day after day and you guys have had a lot of success and done really good work … I’m the wet blanket to come back and remind you that this is unseasonably dry, very bad conditions.”

Cook added that officials have already seen lightning start new blazes in the Dixie Fire area, and crews should remain prepared for that potential in the afternoon.

According to Cal Fire’s Thursday incident report, the Dixie Fire has destroyed 64 structures so far. The Associated Press reported that 36 of those structures were in the Plumas County town of Indian Falls, population 53. The town was all but destroyed by the fire.

Over 10,650 structures were threatened by the fire as of Friday morning.

Numerous mandatory evacuation orders remain in place due to the blaze, including for the communities of Meadow Valley, Bucks Lake, Prattville, Big Meadows and Lake Almanor West in Plumas County; Butte Meadows, Jonesville, Philbrook and High Lakes in Butte County; and the area of Colby Creek in Tehama County.

Detailed information on evacuation zones spanned seven pages of Cal Fire’s incident report. Many roads are closed, including stretches of Highway 36, 70 and 89.

Officially, the fire’s cause remains under investigation by Cal Fire. But Pacific Gas and Electric Co. in a July 18 filing to state regulators said its equipment may have started the fire. In a quarterly report released Thursday, PG&E said officials “believe it is probable that (the company) will incur a loss in connection with the 2021 Dixie fire.”

Cal Fire is battling the Dixie Fire in unified command with Lassen National Forest.

Dixie Fire map Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter.

Source: National Interagency Fire Center

Tamarack Fire

Firefighters appear to have turned the tide on the Tamarack Fire, pushing containment up to 65% Friday and keeping expansion minimal through the beginning of the week. The Tamarack Fire is burning in Alpine County and Douglas County, Nev.

Rain early in the week helped crews slow fire expansion, allowing the California and Nevada governors to visit the fire site and speak about containment efforts.

The Tamarack Fire charred 68,696 acres as of Friday morning, after expanding just over 100 acres from the previous day. Containment increased by six percentage points from Thursday to Friday.

At a news conference earlier in the week at the fire site, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak praised the collaboration between the states in managing the fire. But the governors also added to a chorus of ongoing criticism of the U.S. Forest Service for their handling of the fire and called on the agency to raise pay for those fighting fires.

“At the end of the day, the U.S. Forest Service is understaffed and under-resourced,” Newsom said. “It has been for years and years and years. ... You look at the federal pay for these men and women, it’s deplorable, it’s unacceptable.”

The Tamarack Fire ignited by lightning in early July on U.S. Forest Service land and began to grow explosively in mid-July amid heavy winds. The U.S. Forest Service has faced criticism for originally leaving the small fire to burn itself out.

The Alpine County and Douglas County Sheriff’s Offices lifted all mandatory evacuation orders at the beginning of the week. Some areas of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest remain closed.

An interactive map from the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office shows that at least 15 buildings were destroyed within the county. Estimates for Douglas County have not yet been released.

Tamarack Fire map Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter.

Source: National Interagency Fire Center

Other California wildfires

▪ The Beckwourth Complex, which previously held the title of California’s largest wildfire so far this year, has remained stagnant for the last week.

The fire complex is now 98% contained and officials lifted all evacuation orders and warnings.

The larger of the two fires within the incident, the Sugar Fire, flared and destroyed several homes in the town of Doyle in mid-July. The fire ultimately burned over 105,600 acres.

Like the Tamarack Fire, lightning started the Beckwourth Complex in early July.

▪ The Lava Fire, which raged in Shasta-Trinity National Forest in late June and early July, has remained at around 78% containment for nearly two weeks. The fire is burning in the rugged terrain near Mount Shasta, making it difficult for firefighters to access the fire to mop up.

Despite the stagnant containment, the fire has expanded minimally over the past two weeks. The only minor expansion occurred in wilderness areas near Mount Shasta.

The fire flared at the beginning of the month, forcing evacuations for thousands of Siskiyou County residents. The fire also burned through thousands of acres of marijuana farms run by the local Hmong population.